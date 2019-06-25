Girl power: Female wrestling state tournament set for upcoming season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association voted unanimously to officially sponsor a Girls State Wrestling Tournament for the upcoming wrestling season, the committee announced.

The event will take place on February 22-23, 2020 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

“It is our goal to make this a first-class event and build it to ‘emerging sport’ status with the OHSAA,” said Dean Conley, president of the OHSWCA. “Once we meet the requirements, we plan on handing this over to the OHSAA like we did with the state dual tournament,” added Conley.

“The OHSAA is in full support of the OHSWCA conducting a girls tournament. This tournament is an important and necessary step for girls wrestling as they seek OHSAA emerging sport status,” says OHSAA wrestling administrator Tyler Brooks.

“Last year, there were more than 200 females who wrestled for their school, so we look forward to partnering with the OHSWCA in order to help grow the sport of wrestling by increasing participation opportunities for female wrestlers,” Brooks added.



COURTESY: OHSWCA