GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard had one of the highest-scoring offenses last season and in 2022 they welcome back their top two playmakers from that high-powered offense. Plus, they have a little streak going in the postseason — they have been there five straight years, looking to make it six this season.

“We score a lot of points, that makes it a lot of fun on offense,” said senior wideout Bobby Alejars.

The scoreboard lit up for the Indians last year, averaging over 36 points per game, something that is nothing new at Girard.

“The sky is the limit,” said running back Michael Palmer. “We are going to score points. It is going to be exciting to come watch us and really display what we can do.”

Palmer is one of those big playmakers returning. The senior racked up over 1,000 yards on the ground with 14 touchdowns in 2021.

“Very unselfish kid. He is a team guy and he just goes,” said head coach Pat Pearson. “Plays every down on O, on D. He will run the ball in practice just as hard as he does in a game, so his motor just goes.”

The Indians also welcome back quarterback Nic Bengala, who threw for over 1,000 yards and had 15 total touchdowns. But Girard is more than just a two-headed monster.

“We have so many good guys to get the ball to,” Alejars said. “We all get a share of the ball and help the team any way we can.”

“The key to us is the skill, the line. It is a brotherhood,” Pearson said. “There are a lot of big names, don’t get me wrong, but there are probably 10 big names. The ball goes to where it goes and we all celebrate and that is Girard football.”

It is that culture that has helped the Indians with their postseason streak, something they are not shy talking about.

“That is a thing we talk about. We have a wall in the locker room called the Wall of Champions,” Pearson said. “Each team kind of wants to make their mark in the history of Girard football and make that wall and keep the tradition alive. That is always what we are fighting for, league championships and postseason, and once you get there, it is a whole new season.”

“This is the hungriest we have been in years,” Alejars said. “We have all these guys in the weight room, we come here every day to work. We just have to continue to work and get better every day.”