Girard’s Hannon expects his group to compete hard ‘every single night’

Girard is set to open the campaign on December 5 versus Memorial

Girard Indians

Coach: Craig Hannon

2019-20 record: 9-14 (9-5, Northeast 8)

Returning starters: Juniors Dom Malito and Ashton Pozega; Sophomores Bobby Alejars and Thomas Cardiero

“We have a good mix of returning guys, as well as guys who will be getting their first action on the varsity (level),” said Coach Hannon. “This is a hard-working group who’s very excited for the upcoming season.”

Last year was the first season that Girard has finished with a sub-500 record overall since the 2011-12 campaign (9-12), however, the Indians were able to post a 9-5 league record, which was good for third in the Northeast 8.

Hannon points out, “Our expectations are always the same. To compete as hard as you can every single night. Play as hard as you can every single night and continue to progress throughout the season to be prepared for the post-season.”

Girard seeks their first league championship in six years (2014-15).

2019-20 Northeast 8 Conference Standings

Struthers – 12-2 (21-4)

Poland – 11-3 (17-7)

Girard – 9-5 (9-14)

South Range – 8-6 (16-9)

Lakeview – 6-8 (11-13)

Jefferson – 6-8 (9-14)

Hubbard – 3-11 (8-15)

Niles – 2-12 (5-18)

2020-21 Schedule

Girard

Dec. 5 – Campbell Memorial

Dec. 8 – at Champion

Dec. 11 – Poland

Dec. 15 – at Niles

Dec. 18 – at Struthers

Dec. 22 – vs. Ursuline (at Salem Tournament)

Dec. 23 – Salem Tournament

Dec. 29 – McDonald

Jan. 5 – South Range

Jan. 8 – at Lakeview

Jan. 12 – at Jefferson

Jan. 15 – Hubbard

Jan. 16 – Liberty

Jan. 19 – LaBrae

Jan. 22 – at Poland

Jan. 26 – Niles

Jan. 29 – Struthers

Feb. 2 – at South Range

Feb. 5 – Lakeview

Feb. 9 – Jefferson

Feb. 12 – at Hubbard

Feb. 16 – at Springfield