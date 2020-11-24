Girard’s Hannon expects his group to compete hard ‘every single night’

Girard Indians
Coach: Craig Hannon
2019-20 record: 9-14 (9-5, Northeast 8)
Returning starters: Juniors Dom Malito and Ashton Pozega; Sophomores Bobby Alejars and Thomas Cardiero
“We have a good mix of returning guys, as well as guys who will be getting their first action on the varsity (level),” said Coach Hannon. “This is a hard-working group who’s very excited for the upcoming season.”
Last year was the first season that Girard has finished with a sub-500 record overall since the 2011-12 campaign (9-12), however, the Indians were able to post a 9-5 league record, which was good for third in the Northeast 8.
Hannon points out, “Our expectations are always the same. To compete as hard as you can every single night. Play as hard as you can every single night and continue to progress throughout the season to be prepared for the post-season.”
Girard seeks their first league championship in six years (2014-15).
2019-20 Northeast 8 Conference Standings
Struthers – 12-2 (21-4)
Poland – 11-3 (17-7)
Girard – 9-5 (9-14)
South Range – 8-6 (16-9)
Lakeview – 6-8 (11-13)
Jefferson – 6-8 (9-14)
Hubbard – 3-11 (8-15)
Niles – 2-12 (5-18)
2020-21 Schedule
Girard
Dec. 5 – Campbell Memorial
Dec. 8 – at Champion
Dec. 11 – Poland
Dec. 15 – at Niles
Dec. 18 – at Struthers
Dec. 22 – vs. Ursuline (at Salem Tournament)
Dec. 23 – Salem Tournament
Dec. 29 – McDonald
Jan. 5 – South Range
Jan. 8 – at Lakeview
Jan. 12 – at Jefferson
Jan. 15 – Hubbard
Jan. 16 – Liberty
Jan. 19 – LaBrae
Jan. 22 – at Poland
Jan. 26 – Niles
Jan. 29 – Struthers
Feb. 2 – at South Range
Feb. 5 – Lakeview
Feb. 9 – Jefferson
Feb. 12 – at Hubbard
Feb. 16 – at Springfield
