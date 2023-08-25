YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “The Battle of Belmont” returned in week two of high school football as the Girard Indians traveled to Leopard Stadium to face rival Liberty Leopards.

Girard opened up strong on the game’s first drive as fullback Ahmad Curd carried it in for an easy Indians touchdown.

Quarterback Tuff McConahy found Domenico Simone for another Girard touchdown late in the first.

Liberty answered back early in the second quarter as Dwyane Moody caught a 75-yard touchdown reception for the Leopards.

Indians after giving up seven, responded with three consecutive touchdowns to put them up by 28.

Girard leads 35-7 mid-way through the second.

Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

Girard (1-0) will travel to West Branch in week three. Liberty will visit Lakeview.