GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Girard volleyball standout Lauren Pallone has officially signed to continue her playing career at Lake Erie College.

A signing ceremony was held at Girard High School on Wednesday morning.

Pallone set the school record for career kills, piling up 1,538 kills during her time in an Indians’ uniform. During her high school career she also amassed 120 career blocks, 843 digs, 236 aces and 743 career service points.

For her efforts this Fall, Pallone was named Second Team All-Ohio in Division Two. Sheis also a two-time District 1 Division 2 Player of the Year.