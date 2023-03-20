WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard senior Thomas Cardiero took home the Boy’s Trumbull County Player of the Year honors during the 2023 Trumbull County Coaches Association basketball banquet on Monday.

Cardiero averaged 17.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and earned Northeast Eight Conference Player of the Year.

“It’s amazing, you get to talk about for the rest of your life, you know, no one can change this day and you know what happened,” Cardiero said. “It’s just such a great feeling to be to be named Player of the Year and I’m just so thankful for it.”

The standout for the Indians surpassed the 1,000 point mark for his career during a season where he led Girard to 16-8 record and a district semifinals appearance and finished his career the second all-time in point scored in school history.

“Any accolade that he gets, he’s earned,” Girard head coach Craig Hannon said. “He puts a lot of time in in the times and no one really sees it, yeah you see him on the floor play for us, but in the weight room, in the gym, and maybe not everyone’s doing it, but Thomas is doing it, and I think that’s why it’s such a great award for him because he really earned that in the off season.”