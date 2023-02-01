GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard High School senior quarterback Nic Bengala signed to play at the University of Pikeville (Kentucky) on Wednesday as a part of National Signing Day.

Bengala played in six games for the Indians this past season before getting hurt, throwing for 1,318 yards with 11 touchdowns.

He added 86 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Girard went 7-3 this past season and reached the second round of the Division IV playoffs.

The Bears play at the NAIA Division I level and finished 6-4 this season.