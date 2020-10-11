Girard scores early and often against Woodridge to punch ticket to second round

Girard got on top early 14-0 and cruised as they are moving on to the 2nd round of the playoffs

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard Indians scored 14 quick points in the first quarter and never looked back against Woodridge, getting the win at Arrowhead Stadium 42-21.

The Indians opened the scoring when Andrew DelGarbino found Tyler Maddox on a screen pass that went 59-yards for the touchdown to give Girard a 6-0 lead.

They would add to in minutes later when DelGarbino found Nic Bengala for a 95-yard touchdown pass which gave the Indians a 14-0 lead after the two-point conversion.

Girard improves to 3-4 on the season and advance to face top-seeded Canal Fulton Northwest in the second round of the playoffs next Saturday at 7PM.

