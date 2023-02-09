GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard girls basketball team got the win on head coach Andy Saxton’s final regular season home game Thursday night, topping the Braves 52-33.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The Indians would jump out to an 11-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

Allison Durkin led the way for Girard with 14 points while Abbie Rafferty had 13 and Sieasia Triplett added 10.

For Badger, Katie Grexa had a game-high 15 points.

With the win, Girard moves to 16-6 while the Braves fall to 18-4.