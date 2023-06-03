The Girard girls relay team finished as the state runner-up the Division III 4×100 Meter Relay on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard girls relay team finished as the state runner-up the Division III 4×100 Meter Relay on Saturday at the OHSAA State Track & Field meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

The team consisting of Olivia Coman, Mia Malito, Ar’Marna Wilson and Sieasia Triplett posted a time of 48.26 at the OHSAA State Track and Field Tournament.

They narrowly missed out on winning first place, with the top team Toledo Central Catholic winning by .05 seconds with a time of 48.21.

The Girard Boys Relay team consisting of Nic Bengala, Domenico Simone, Anthony Bengala, and Stephen Sims finished in fifth place in the 4×100.

Girard Senior Nic Bengala finished in fifth place in the Boys 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 38.61.