NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard used a late rally on Tuesday in its season opener to get the best of Niles 8-5 at Wilder Field.

Girard trailed 2-1 entering the sixth inning but would respond by plating four runs to take a 5-2 lead.

But the Red Dragons would respond in their half of the inning with three runs of their own to tie the game at 5.

The Indians would get the lead back in the seventh, scoring three more runs to push the game out of reach.

Jake Dohy went five innings for Girard, allowing one earned run with seven strikeouts.

He scored twice on the night at the plate.

Zach Ward went 1 for 3 with three RBIs.

For Niles, Landon Turner went 2-3 with two RBIs.

Matt Kozak had 11 K’s for the Red Dragons and allowed just one earned run.

With the win, Girard improves to 1-0 while Niles falls to 0-1.