Girard native’s storied college career ends at NCAA Track and Field Championships

EUGENE, Oregon (WKBN) – Girard graduate and Youngstown State University track and field standout Collin Harden finished with a time of 51.06 in the men’s 400M hurdles in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

He finished in sixth place in Heat 3 and 18th overall in the field.

The two-time NCAA All-American improved from finishing 23rd in 2019 to 18th in 2021.



He finishes his career with double digit championships and two National NCAA Outdoor Semifinal appearances.

Texas A&M’s Moitalel MPOKE finished in the top spot with a time of 48.85.

The top two finishers from each heat and the next three fastest times from the remaining hurdlers advanced to Friday’s championship final.

Harden punched his ticket to the national semifinal races after he earned a sixth-place finish at the NCAA East Preliminaries back on May 28.