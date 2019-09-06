Girard, West Branch knotted at 14 at the half

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard Indians jumped out to a 7-0 lead over West Branch when Jimmy Jones ran it in from 15 yards out with 5:21 to play in the first quarter, capping an 8 play, 46 yard drive.

The Indians extended their lead to 14-0 when Andrew DelGarbino slammed it in from a yard out with 10:17 left in the second quarter.

But the Warriors weren’t ready to pack it in quite yet. Brock Hillyer ran it in from 43 yards out with 8:02 left in the quarter to pull West Branch within one score. Hillyer then scored again, this time from one yard out, with just :15 remaining in the first half to send the game to the locker room tied at 14-14. The score was set up by a Nick Wilson interception return of 50 yards.

