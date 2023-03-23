GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard seeks improvement from last year’s 4-win season. The Indians registered their first playoff win since 2015 over Conneaut (4-0) last May.
Girard returns a solid core of seniors led by Jake Dohy, Jordan Johnson, Kaison Lipka and Evan Ward.
Dohy was honored by being named to the Second-Team All-Northeast 8, a year ago. He batted .375 with seven extra base hits and 19 RBIs. Dohy also struck out 52 batters in 41 1/3 innings.
Coach Aaron Alejars states, “We want to get better and better as the season progresses. We have good numbers in our freshmen and sophomore [class] so we’ll be young in quite a few spots, we want to be more competitive in every game [we play] this year.”
The Indians begin 2023 with a matchup in Beloit against West Branch on Saturday, March 25.
Girard Indians Baseball Preview
2022 Record: 4-18
2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost Sectional Final to Salem
Coach: Aaron Alejars
Key Returnees
Jake Dohy, Senior
Jordan Johnson, Senior
Kaison Lipka, Senior
Evan Ward, Senior
Nate Freeland, Junior
2023 Schedule
Mar. 25 – at West Branch
Mar. 27 – Niles
Mar. 28 – at Niles
Apr. 3 – at Lakeview
Apr. 4 – Lakeview
Apr. 10 – at Struthers
Apr. 11 – Struthers
Apr. 17 – Hubbard
Apr. 18 – at Hubbard
Apr. 22 – Salem
Apr. 24 – Jefferson
Apr. 25 – at Jefferson
Apr. 26 – Champion
Apr. 27 – Harding
Apr. 28 – Howland
Apr. 29 – at Crestview
May 1 – Poland
May 2 – at Poland
May 4 – Springfield
May 8 – South Range
May 9 – at South Range
May 13 – at Columbiana