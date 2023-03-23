GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard seeks improvement from last year’s 4-win season. The Indians registered their first playoff win since 2015 over Conneaut (4-0) last May.

Girard returns a solid core of seniors led by Jake Dohy, Jordan Johnson, Kaison Lipka and Evan Ward.

Dohy was honored by being named to the Second-Team All-Northeast 8, a year ago. He batted .375 with seven extra base hits and 19 RBIs. Dohy also struck out 52 batters in 41 1/3 innings.

Coach Aaron Alejars states, “We want to get better and better as the season progresses. We have good numbers in our freshmen and sophomore [class] so we’ll be young in quite a few spots, we want to be more competitive in every game [we play] this year.”

The Indians begin 2023 with a matchup in Beloit against West Branch on Saturday, March 25.

Girard Indians Baseball Preview

2022 Record: 4-18

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost Sectional Final to Salem

Coach: Aaron Alejars

Key Returnees

Jake Dohy, Senior

Jordan Johnson, Senior

Kaison Lipka, Senior

Evan Ward, Senior

Nate Freeland, Junior

2023 Schedule

Mar. 25 – at West Branch

Mar. 27 – Niles

Mar. 28 – at Niles

Apr. 3 – at Lakeview

Apr. 4 – Lakeview

Apr. 10 – at Struthers

Apr. 11 – Struthers

Apr. 17 – Hubbard

Apr. 18 – at Hubbard

Apr. 22 – Salem

Apr. 24 – Jefferson

Apr. 25 – at Jefferson

Apr. 26 – Champion

Apr. 27 – Harding

Apr. 28 – Howland

Apr. 29 – at Crestview

May 1 – Poland

May 2 – at Poland

May 4 – Springfield

May 8 – South Range

May 9 – at South Range

May 13 – at Columbiana