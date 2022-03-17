GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard’s seeking a rebound year after last season’s 3-win campaign.
“We graduated nine seniors [last May],” says coach Aaron Alejars. “We’re relying on four returning players, three of whom lettered. We’re expecting to get better game-to-game and week-to-week as most of our guys will be getting [varsity] experience for the first time.”
Jordan Grant is back in the fold for his senior season. Last year, he played in 11 games. Juniors Jake Dohy and Jordan Johnson are expected to take on a more prominent role on the team this spring. Dohy finished with a team-high 3 doubles as a sophomore. Both Dohy and Johnson played in 15 of Girard’s 19 games a season ago. Sophomore Nate Freeland returns as well for the Indians.
“A real strength of our team this year is the fact that we have fourteen freshmen in our program,” Alejars points out. “So, our numbers are back up. We’re able to play junior varsity games this year. We haven’t had that over the last three years. The future looks promising.”
The Indians are scheduled to open the 2022 season at Niles’ Waddell Park on March 28.
Girard Indians’ Baseball Preview
2021 Record: 3-16 (2-12), 7th place in Northeast 8 Conference
2021 Post-Season Finish: Eliminated by Poland, 5-1, in the Sectional Semifinal
Coach: Aaron Alejars
2021 Team Statistics
Batting Average: .170
Earned Run Average: 5.61
Key Returnees
Seniors – Jordan Grant (IF/P); Juniors – Jake Dohy (OF/P) and Jordan Johnson (IF/P); Sophomore – Nate Freeland (IF/P)
Newcomers
Juniors – Kaison Lipka (IF/P) and Evan Ward (C/P); Sophomore – Matt Shelley (IF/P)
2022 Schedule
Mar. 28 – at Niles
Mar. 29 – Niles
Mar. 31 – Southeast
Apr. 2 – McDonald
Apr. 4 – Lakeview
Apr. 5 – at Lakeview
Apr. 7 – at Howland
Apr. 9 – at Columbiana (Red), DH
Apr. 11 – Struthers
Apr. 12 – at Struthers
Apr. 16 – TBD
Apr. 18 – at Hubbard
Apr. 19 – Hubbard
Apr. 21 – at Champion
Apr. 23 – at Salem
Apr. 25 – at Jefferson
Apr. 26 – Jefferson
Apr. 28 – at Harding
Apr. 29 – Crestview
May 2 – Poland
May 3 – at Poland
May 5 – at Springfield
May 9 – at South Range
May 10 – South Range