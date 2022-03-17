GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard’s seeking a rebound year after last season’s 3-win campaign.

“We graduated nine seniors [last May],” says coach Aaron Alejars. “We’re relying on four returning players, three of whom lettered. We’re expecting to get better game-to-game and week-to-week as most of our guys will be getting [varsity] experience for the first time.”

Jordan Grant is back in the fold for his senior season. Last year, he played in 11 games. Juniors Jake Dohy and Jordan Johnson are expected to take on a more prominent role on the team this spring. Dohy finished with a team-high 3 doubles as a sophomore. Both Dohy and Johnson played in 15 of Girard’s 19 games a season ago. Sophomore Nate Freeland returns as well for the Indians.

“A real strength of our team this year is the fact that we have fourteen freshmen in our program,” Alejars points out. “So, our numbers are back up. We’re able to play junior varsity games this year. We haven’t had that over the last three years. The future looks promising.”

The Indians are scheduled to open the 2022 season at Niles’ Waddell Park on March 28.

Girard Indians’ Baseball Preview

2021 Record: 3-16 (2-12), 7th place in Northeast 8 Conference

2021 Post-Season Finish: Eliminated by Poland, 5-1, in the Sectional Semifinal

Coach: Aaron Alejars

2021 Team Statistics

Batting Average: .170

Earned Run Average: 5.61

Key Returnees

Seniors – Jordan Grant (IF/P); Juniors – Jake Dohy (OF/P) and Jordan Johnson (IF/P); Sophomore – Nate Freeland (IF/P)

Newcomers

Juniors – Kaison Lipka (IF/P) and Evan Ward (C/P); Sophomore – Matt Shelley (IF/P)

2022 Schedule

Mar. 28 – at Niles

Mar. 29 – Niles

Mar. 31 – Southeast

Apr. 2 – McDonald

Apr. 4 – Lakeview

Apr. 5 – at Lakeview

Apr. 7 – at Howland

Apr. 9 – at Columbiana (Red), DH

Apr. 11 – Struthers

Apr. 12 – at Struthers

Apr. 16 – TBD

Apr. 18 – at Hubbard

Apr. 19 – Hubbard

Apr. 21 – at Champion

Apr. 23 – at Salem

Apr. 25 – at Jefferson

Apr. 26 – Jefferson

Apr. 28 – at Harding

Apr. 29 – Crestview

May 2 – Poland

May 3 – at Poland

May 5 – at Springfield

May 9 – at South Range

May 10 – South Range