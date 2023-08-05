GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Indians’ 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:

Schedule

Aug. 22 – at Boardman

Aug. 24 – at Struthers

Aug. 29 – Niles

Aug. 31 – South Range

Sept. 5 – Poland

Sept. 6 – Mineral Ridge

Sept. 7 – at Hubbard

Sept. 12 – Lakeview

Sept. 13 – Canfield

Sept. 14 – Jefferson

Sept. 19 – Struthers

Sept. 21 – at Niles

Sept. 25 – at Fitch

Sept. 26 – at South Range

Sept. 28 – at Poland

Oct. 3 – Hubbard

Oct. 5 – at Lakeview

Oct. 11 – at Crestview

Girard High School

Nickname: The Indians

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 1244 Shannon, Girard Ohio 44420

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the GHS volleyball schedule please contact support.