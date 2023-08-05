GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Indians’ 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:
Schedule
Aug. 22 – at Boardman
Aug. 24 – at Struthers
Aug. 29 – Niles
Aug. 31 – South Range
Sept. 5 – Poland
Sept. 6 – Mineral Ridge
Sept. 7 – at Hubbard
Sept. 12 – Lakeview
Sept. 13 – Canfield
Sept. 14 – Jefferson
Sept. 19 – Struthers
Sept. 21 – at Niles
Sept. 25 – at Fitch
Sept. 26 – at South Range
Sept. 28 – at Poland
Oct. 3 – Hubbard
Oct. 5 – at Lakeview
Oct. 11 – at Crestview
Girard High School
Nickname: The Indians
Colors: Red and Black
School address: 1244 Shannon, Girard Ohio 44420
