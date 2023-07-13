GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Indians’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:
2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 14 – at Southeast
• Aug. 17 – at Badger
• Aug. 23 – at Niles
• Aug. 26 – Columbiana
• Aug. 28 – Hubbard
• Aug. 30 – at Poland
• Sept. 6 – at Lakeview
• Sept. 11 – Struthers
• Sept. 13 – South Range
• Sept. 20 – Niles
• Sept. 25 – at Hubbard
• Sept. 27 – Poland
• Oct. 2 – Lakeview
• Oct. 4 – at Struthers
• Oct. 9 – at South Range
2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 11 – Liberty
• Aug. 14 – West Branch
• Aug. 17 – Newton Falls
• Aug. 22 – at Badger
• Aug. 26 – Columbiana
• Aug. 29 – at Champion
• Sept. 7 – Lakeside
• Sept. 12 – Poland
• Sept. 14 – at Hubbard
• Sept. 19 – at Lakeview
• Sept. 21 – Niles
• Sept. 26 – South Range
• Sept. 28 – at Poland
• Oct. 3 – Hubbard
• Oct. 5 – Lakeview
• Oct. 10 – at Niles
• Oct. 12 – at South Range
Girard High School
Nickname: The Indians
Colors: Red and Black
School address: 1244 Shannon, Girard Ohio 44420
Stadium location: 200 S. Highland Ave., Girard, OH 44420
