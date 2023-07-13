GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Indians’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 14 – at Southeast

• Aug. 17 – at Badger

• Aug. 23 – at Niles

• Aug. 26 – Columbiana

• Aug. 28 – Hubbard

• Aug. 30 – at Poland

• Sept. 6 – at Lakeview

• Sept. 11 – Struthers

• Sept. 13 – South Range

• Sept. 20 – Niles

• Sept. 25 – at Hubbard

• Sept. 27 – Poland

• Oct. 2 – Lakeview

• Oct. 4 – at Struthers

• Oct. 9 – at South Range

2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 11 – Liberty

• Aug. 14 – West Branch

• Aug. 17 – Newton Falls

• Aug. 22 – at Badger

• Aug. 26 – Columbiana

• Aug. 29 – at Champion

• Sept. 7 – Lakeside

• Sept. 12 – Poland

• Sept. 14 – at Hubbard

• Sept. 19 – at Lakeview

• Sept. 21 – Niles

• Sept. 26 – South Range

• Sept. 28 – at Poland

• Oct. 3 – Hubbard

• Oct. 5 – Lakeview

• Oct. 10 – at Niles

• Oct. 12 – at South Range

Girard High School

Nickname: The Indians

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 1244 Shannon, Girard Ohio 44420

Stadium location: 200 S. Highland Ave., Girard, OH 44420

If you have corrections to the GHS soccer schedule please contact support.