GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard lost just one senior (Seyhan Dede) from last year’s 15-win team. Andy Saxon enters his 38th season as the Indians’ head coach with high expectations, “[We] want to be very competitive and challenge for the [Northeast 8] league title.”
The Indians will feature six seniors Abbie Rafferty (8 ppg, 2.6 apg, 3.5 rpg), Esra Dede (3 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Aly Wakefield, Allison Durkin (4.4 ppg, 4 rpg), Sophia Latell and the team’s leader in scoring (10.5), rebounding (7.3) and assists (2.7) in Sieasia Triplett.
Junior Mia Malito (9.4 ppg, 6 rpg) was a major contributor for the Indians last year as a starter. McKenzie White (3.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg) will also play a key role this year in her sophomore season.
During the 2021-22 season, the Indians shot 36.9% from the floor and 19.5% from beyond the three-point arc. “Shooting was a problem last year for us,” points out coach Saxon. “We need to improve in that area.”
The Indians open play on November 28 by hosting LaBrae.
Girard Indians
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Andy Saxon
2021-22 Record: 15-8
2021-22 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Final to Salem, 59-28
2021-22 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 45.0
Scoring Defense: 40.0
2021-22 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Sieasia Triplett – 10.5
Rebounding: Sieasia Triplett – 7.3
Assists: Sieasia Triplett – 2.7
Three-Point Percentage: Abbie Rafferty – 33.3%
Free Throw Percentage: MaKenzee White – 72.2%
2022-23 Schedule
Nov. 28 – LaBrae
Dec. 1 – Howland
Dec. 3 – at Beaver Local
Dec. 8 – at Poland
Dec. 12 – Lakeview
Dec. 15 – at Hubbard
Dec. 17 – Boardman
Dec. 19 – Struthers
Dec. 22 – Jefferson
Dec. 27 – McDonald
Jan. 5 – South Range
Jan. 9 – Niles
Jan. 12 – Poland
Jan. 19 – at Lakeview
Jan. 21 – at Ursuline
Jan. 23 – Hubbard
Jan. 26 – at Struthers
Jan. 30 – at Jefferson
Feb. 2 – at South Range
Feb. 6 – at Niles
Feb. 9 – Badger