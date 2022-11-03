GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard lost just one senior (Seyhan Dede) from last year’s 15-win team. Andy Saxon enters his 38th season as the Indians’ head coach with high expectations, “[We] want to be very competitive and challenge for the [Northeast 8] league title.”

The Indians will feature six seniors Abbie Rafferty (8 ppg, 2.6 apg, 3.5 rpg), Esra Dede (3 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Aly Wakefield, Allison Durkin (4.4 ppg, 4 rpg), Sophia Latell and the team’s leader in scoring (10.5), rebounding (7.3) and assists (2.7) in Sieasia Triplett.

Junior Mia Malito (9.4 ppg, 6 rpg) was a major contributor for the Indians last year as a starter. McKenzie White (3.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg) will also play a key role this year in her sophomore season.

During the 2021-22 season, the Indians shot 36.9% from the floor and 19.5% from beyond the three-point arc. “Shooting was a problem last year for us,” points out coach Saxon. “We need to improve in that area.”

The Indians open play on November 28 by hosting LaBrae.

Girard Indians

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Andy Saxon

2021-22 Record: 15-8

2021-22 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Final to Salem, 59-28

2021-22 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 45.0

Scoring Defense: 40.0

2021-22 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Sieasia Triplett – 10.5

Rebounding: Sieasia Triplett – 7.3

Assists: Sieasia Triplett – 2.7

Three-Point Percentage: Abbie Rafferty – 33.3%

Free Throw Percentage: MaKenzee White – 72.2%

2022-23 Schedule

Nov. 28 – LaBrae

Dec. 1 – Howland

Dec. 3 – at Beaver Local

Dec. 8 – at Poland

Dec. 12 – Lakeview

Dec. 15 – at Hubbard

Dec. 17 – Boardman

Dec. 19 – Struthers

Dec. 22 – Jefferson

Dec. 27 – McDonald

Jan. 5 – South Range

Jan. 9 – Niles

Jan. 12 – Poland

Jan. 19 – at Lakeview

Jan. 21 – at Ursuline

Jan. 23 – Hubbard

Jan. 26 – at Struthers

Jan. 30 – at Jefferson

Feb. 2 – at South Range

Feb. 6 – at Niles

Feb. 9 – Badger