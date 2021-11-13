Girard High School boys’ basketball preview

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard had enjoyed a winning percentage of 68.2% (107-50) over the course of a seven-year period, which ran from 2012 to 2019. However, the Indians are seeking better results after suffering through a pair of losing seasons (2019-20: 9-14; 2020-21: 3-14).
“We return a lot of experience from the last two seasons,” said Coach Craig Hannon. “Although last year didn’t go as planned, this group has worked really hard over the past few years, and they’re excited to get the season underway.”
The Indians return five starters from last year’s group in seniors Ashton Pozega (3.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg) and Jordan Grant, along with juniors Thomas Cardiero (14.2 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.7 apg), Gus Johnson (6.6 ppg) and Bobby Alejars (7.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg).
Girard opens against Ursuline at home on November 30.
“Our schedule will prepare us for the most important time of the year, which is March. I look forward to getting things underway,” said Hannon.
Girard Indians
Head Coach: Craig Hannon
2020-21 Record: 3-14 (1-10), 8th place in Northeast 8
Last 5-Year Record: 50-62 (44.6%)
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 43.5
Scoring Defense: 56.2
2020-21 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Thomas Cardiero – 14.2
Rebounding: Thomas Cardiero – 8.4
Assists: Thomas Cardiero – 2.7
Field Goal Percentage: Thomas Cardiero – 44.0%
Three-Point Percentage: Thomas Cardiero – 33.3%
Free Throw Percentage: Thomas Cardiero – 69.4%
2020-21 Northeast 8 Conference (League Record)
Struthers – 12-0
Poland – 8-1
Lakeview – 7-4
South Range – 7-5
Jefferson – 4-6
Hubbard – 2-8
Niles – 2-9
Girard – 1-10
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 30 – Ursuline
Dec. 3 – Lowellville
Dec. 10 – South Range
Dec. 11 – vs. Salem (United Way Classic)
Dec. 14 – at Lakeview
Dec. 17 – at Jefferson
Dec. 21 – Mathews
Dec. 27 – at McDonald
Jan. 4 – Hubbard
Jan. 7 – at Poland
Jan. 11 – at Niles
Jan. 14 – Struthers
Jan. 15 – at Liberty
Jan. 18 – at LaBrae
Jan. 21 – at South Range
Jan. 25 – Lakeview
Jan. 28 – Jefferson
Feb. 1 – at Hubbard
Feb. 4 – Poland
Feb. 8 – Niles
Feb. 11 – at Struthers
Feb. 15 – Springfield