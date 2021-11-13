Girard High School boys’ basketball preview

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard had enjoyed a winning percentage of 68.2% (107-50) over the course of a seven-year period, which ran from 2012 to 2019. However, the Indians are seeking better results after suffering through a pair of losing seasons (2019-20: 9-14; 2020-21: 3-14).

“We return a lot of experience from the last two seasons,” said Coach Craig Hannon. “Although last year didn’t go as planned, this group has worked really hard over the past few years, and they’re excited to get the season underway.”

The Indians return five starters from last year’s group in seniors Ashton Pozega (3.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg) and Jordan Grant, along with juniors Thomas Cardiero (14.2 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.7 apg), Gus Johnson (6.6 ppg) and Bobby Alejars (7.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg).

Girard opens against Ursuline at home on November 30.

“Our schedule will prepare us for the most important time of the year, which is March. I look forward to getting things underway,” said Hannon.

Girard Indians

Head Coach: Craig Hannon

2020-21 Record: 3-14 (1-10), 8th place in Northeast 8

Last 5-Year Record: 50-62 (44.6%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 43.5

Scoring Defense: 56.2

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Thomas Cardiero – 14.2

Rebounding: Thomas Cardiero – 8.4

Assists: Thomas Cardiero – 2.7

Field Goal Percentage: Thomas Cardiero – 44.0%

Three-Point Percentage: Thomas Cardiero – 33.3%

Free Throw Percentage: Thomas Cardiero – 69.4%

2020-21 Northeast 8 Conference (League Record)

Struthers – 12-0

Poland – 8-1

Lakeview – 7-4

South Range – 7-5

Jefferson – 4-6

Hubbard – 2-8

Niles – 2-9

Girard – 1-10

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 30 – Ursuline

Dec. 3 – Lowellville

Dec. 10 – South Range

Dec. 11 – vs. Salem (United Way Classic)

Dec. 14 – at Lakeview

Dec. 17 – at Jefferson

Dec. 21 – Mathews

Dec. 27 – at McDonald

Jan. 4 – Hubbard

Jan. 7 – at Poland

Jan. 11 – at Niles

Jan. 14 – Struthers

Jan. 15 – at Liberty

Jan. 18 – at LaBrae

Jan. 21 – at South Range

Jan. 25 – Lakeview

Jan. 28 – Jefferson

Feb. 1 – at Hubbard

Feb. 4 – Poland

Feb. 8 – Niles

Feb. 11 – at Struthers

Feb. 15 – Springfield