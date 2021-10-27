Girard High School Basketball Schedules

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Girard Indians High School Basketball Schedule

Adobe Stock

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Girard High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Dec. 3 – Lowellville
Dec. 10 – South Range
Dec. 11 – vs. Salem (United Way Classic)
Dec. 14 – at Lakeview
Dec. 17 – at Jefferson
Dec. 21 – Mathews
Jan. 4 – Hubbard
Jan. 7 – at Poland
Jan. 11 – at Niles
Jan. 14 – Struthers
Jan. 19 – at LaBrae
Jan. 21 – at South Range
Jan. 25 – Lakeview
Jan. 28 – Jefferson
Feb. 1 – at Hubbard
Feb. 4 – Poland
Feb. 8 – Niles
Feb. 11 – at Struthers
Feb. 15 – Springfield

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 24 – Crestview
Nov. 29 – at LaBrae
Dec. 2 – at South Range
Dec. 4 – Beaver Local
Dec. 6 – Lakeview
Dec. 9 – Jefferson
Dec. 13 – at Hubbard
Dec. 16 – Poland
Dec. 30 – at Newton Falls
Jan. 3 – Niles
Jan. 6 – at Struthers
Jan. 10 – South Range
Jan. 13 – at Lakeview
Jan. 15 – Mathews
Jan. 20 – at Jefferson
Jan. 22 – Ursuline
Jan. 24 – Hubbard
Jan. 27 – at Poland
Jan. 31 – at Niles
Feb. 3 – Struthers
Feb. 9 – at Badger

Girard High School

Nickname: The Indians

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 1244 Shannon Rd, Girard, OH 44420

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Girard City Schools website

If you have corrections to the GHS basketball schedule please contact support.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com