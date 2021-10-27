Girard High School Basketball Schedules

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Girard High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Dec. 3 – Lowellville

Dec. 10 – South Range

Dec. 11 – vs. Salem (United Way Classic)

Dec. 14 – at Lakeview

Dec. 17 – at Jefferson

Dec. 21 – Mathews

Jan. 4 – Hubbard

Jan. 7 – at Poland

Jan. 11 – at Niles

Jan. 14 – Struthers

Jan. 19 – at LaBrae

Jan. 21 – at South Range

Jan. 25 – Lakeview

Jan. 28 – Jefferson

Feb. 1 – at Hubbard

Feb. 4 – Poland

Feb. 8 – Niles

Feb. 11 – at Struthers

Feb. 15 – Springfield

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 24 – Crestview

Nov. 29 – at LaBrae

Dec. 2 – at South Range

Dec. 4 – Beaver Local

Dec. 6 – Lakeview

Dec. 9 – Jefferson

Dec. 13 – at Hubbard

Dec. 16 – Poland

Dec. 30 – at Newton Falls

Jan. 3 – Niles

Jan. 6 – at Struthers

Jan. 10 – South Range

Jan. 13 – at Lakeview

Jan. 15 – Mathews

Jan. 20 – at Jefferson

Jan. 22 – Ursuline

Jan. 24 – Hubbard

Jan. 27 – at Poland

Jan. 31 – at Niles

Feb. 3 – Struthers

Feb. 9 – at Badger

Girard High School

Nickname: The Indians

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 1244 Shannon Rd, Girard, OH 44420

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Girard City Schools website

If you have corrections to the GHS basketball schedule please contact support.