Girard graduate, Westminster senior Dylan O’Hara earns prestigious postseason honor

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Westminster Senior and Girard graduate Dylan O’Hara was named to the D3Hoops.com Great Lakes All-Region Second Team.

He is the fifth player in Westminster program history to earn All-Region honors, and just the third player to achieve second team or better.

Earlier this season, O’Hara was the second Westminster player to be named PAC Player of the Year honors.

O’Hara, who also earned All-PAC First Team recognition, led the PAC in scoring, averaging 18.2 points per game. He also led the league in free throw percentage (.824). O’Hara ranked fourth in both steals (49) and made three-point field goals (52) and 10th in field goal percentage (.470). He posted a career-high 36 points in Westminster’s win over Geneva College on Feb. 12, which was the highest single-game scoring effort by a Westminster player in seven years (Doug Smith – 40 points (2012)).

In 23 games this season, O’Hara totaled 11 20-point games and a pair of 30-point scoring efforts. In 12 league games, O’Hara averaged 19.7 points per game this season.

