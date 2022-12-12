GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – In an early season NE8 conference matchup, the Girard girls basketball team beat Lakeview 50-41 at home Monday night.

View the highlights from the game above.

Girard was out in front early when Mia Malito picked off a pass and scored on the fast break to push the lead to double digits in the first half.

But the Bulldogs would cut into that deficit at the start of the second half, Ashley Solis would assist a Makenna Werner jumper to get it to single-digits.

The Indian press would get going in the second half when Sieasia Triplett notched a steal and a bucket to push the lead to 13 in the third quarter.

Girard improves to 4-2 on the season, while Lakeview falls to 3-4.