GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard senior Connor Strain will continue his academic and athletic career at Baldwin Wallace University.

The Indians’ linebacker made the announcement on social media Wednesday.

Strain recorded 82 total tackles for Girard last season, including four tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble. He also finished with 118 yards receiving on offense, 232 kick return yards and two touchdowns.

Strain was a First Team All-County selection and named Honorable Mention All-State as a junior. He helped lead Girard to 15 wins over the last two seasons and back-to-back appearances in the Division IV playoffs.

Baldwin Wallace is a Division III football program that competes in the Ohio Athletic Conference. The Yellow Jackets were 7-3 overall last season and 7-2 in conference play.