LAKEVIEW, Ohio (WKBN) — After being down by double-digits at halftime, Lakeview came storming back, but Girard was eventually able to fend off the Bulldogs for a 40-38 win.

View highlights and hear sound from the game above.

Girard would build up a 15-point first-half lead before taking a 19-8 lead into halftime.

Lakeview made a run of their own, cutting it to a 2-point game two different times in the fourth quarter.

Girard was led by Abbie Rafferty in scoring with 12 points followed by Allison Durkin with 10 and Mia Malito with 9 points.

Lakeview’s Maggie Pavlansky scored a game-high 13 points with Marina Sanders and Izzy Haines scoring eight and seven each.

The Bulldogs drop to 8-8 on the season. Girard improves to 11-4 and 7-2 in conference play.