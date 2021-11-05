Girard falls, finishes 6-5

PERRY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard Indians’ season came to an end Friday night at the hands of the Perry Pirates by a score of 42-22.
Nick Bengala had two scores and a two-point conversion for the Indians in the loss.
Perry (10-2) will now move on to face unbeaten West Branch (12-0) after their 33-21 victory over Poland (8-4).
Girard finishes the season with a record of 6-5.
