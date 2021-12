GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard boys basketball team opened up its season on Tuesday with a 49-47 win over Ursuline.

Gus Johnson lead the Indians with 18 points. Bobby Alejars and Thomas Cardiero both finished with 10.

Jayden Payne tallied 14 for the Irish in the loss.

Girard improves to 1-0 on the season, while Ursuline falls to 0-1.