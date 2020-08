Girard blanked Lakeview 35-0 in week one of the 2020 high school football season Friday night.

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard blanked Lakeview 35-0 in week one of the 2020 high school football season Friday night on a Friday night in Cortland.

Indians’ Quarterback Andrew DelGarbino had a strong night, completing 8-12 passes for a total of 137 yards. He also added a pair of touchdowns through the air.

Tyler Maddox rushed for a total of 138 yards and a touchdown in the win for the Indians.

Girard (1-0) will host South Range in week two, while Lakeview (0-1) will pay a visit to Struthers.