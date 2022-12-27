GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Gus Johnson lifted Girard by McDonald, 48-32. Johnson led the way with 20 points, 10 of which were scored in the third quarter.

Bobby Alejars tallied 11 points, draining a trio of three-point shots. Jordan Johnson and Thomas Cardiero each added 7 points apiece.

Girard will play on Tuesday against Salem at home.

Greg Costantino took team-high honors in scoring 15 for the Blue Devils. Freshman Joey Cappuzzello closed out his night with 7 points.

McDonald will welcome Columbiana on Thursday.