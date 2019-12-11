Girard claims 1st win; Graziano scores 25

Christian Graziano has scored a total of 50 points in his last two games

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard outscored Salem 49-26 over tonight’s final three quarters to notch their first victory of the season, 66-42. Christian Graziano has led the Indians in scoring in each of the past two games. Tonight, he scored 25 by making 11 of 12 shots from the free throw line. Thomas Cardiero added 15 points for Girard (12 in the 2nd half).

Girard (1-2) will play at Jefferson on Friday.

Salem (0-2) was paced by Hunter Griffith and Jaren Snyder – who scored 9 points apiece. The Quakers will host Alliance on Friday.