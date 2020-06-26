Girard boys’ soccer hires LaRiviere as head coach

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard High School announced that Damon LaRiviere will take over as the boys’ varsity soccer coach this fall. “It’s been a dream of mine for many years to coach soccer at the high school level. I’ve been coaching for twenty years now (from youth to club travel teams). The importance of the under-15 program was to get players who were interested to really develop finer skills needed when they would get to high school.”

“Most communities that have strong soccer programs have excellent youth development programs with certified coaches that understand the game,” LaRiviere points out. “Girard was missing that for many years, Giovanna Whitfield launched this development program five years ago and asked me if I’d like to coach. Of course, I jumped right in. When the opportunity became available this year with the past coach (Zach Stamp) leaving for another program, I immediately stepped in as the interim coach until the interviewing and hiring process was decided.”

LaRiviere is excited about what he has to work with, “our program is still in a development stage. We have talented players. We’re striving for a much better record moving forward. My philosophy, in coaching, is (to have) a strong conditioning program first revolving around, quick burst speed training, agility and strength training not only in the weight room but by adding plyometric training to everyday workouts. It is also about building mental toughness and confidence. Understanding their strengths. Becoming a better player on-and-off the field, to represent themselves, their teammates and their school with the highest of standards. That starts with me as their head coach.”

The Coronavirus pandemic has slowed down athletics across the country. However, LaRiviere has been able to lend some normalcy to his student-athletes. “We’ve been currently conditioning for the last three weeks with the regulations set by the State. Every players must have their temperature taken prior to practice/conditioning. They’re asked a series of questions to ensure the safety of everyone involved and maintain six feet distancing with all players. We’re disinfecting any equipment used after practice.”

Girard’s 2020 season is set to begin at home against Warren JFK on August 21.

Schedule

Aug. 21 – Warren JFK, 7

Aug. 25 – Badger, 7

Aug. 29 – Southeast, 2

Sept. 1 – Jefferson, 7

Sept. 3 – at Niles, 7

Sept. 8 – Hubbard, 7

Sept. 10 – at Poland, 7

Sept. 15 – Lakeview, 7

Sept. 19 – Champion, 1

Sept. 22 – South Range, 7

Sept. 24 – at Jefferson, 7

Sept. 29 – Niles, 7

Oct. 1 – at Hubbard, 7

Oct. 6 – Poland, 7

Oct. 8 – at Lakeview, 7

Oct. 15 – at South Range, 7