GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard remained unbeaten in Northeast 8 play on Friday as the Indians won an overtime thriller over Poland, 40-37.

Poland had a three-point lead with less than three minutes to go when Michael Palmer hit a game-tying three that would eventually force overtime.

In the extra frame, Girard would outscore the Bulldogs 9-6 to take the win.

Gus Johnson led Girard with 11 points while Michael Palmer added nine.

For Poland, Danny Nittoli had a team-high nine points.

The Indians move to 10-2 while Poland falls to 4-8.