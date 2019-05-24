Gimme more! Ursuline’s Morgione discusses advancing to State Tennis Semifinals

MASON, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline’s Greg Morgione had advanced to the Division II State Tennis Semifinals.
On Friday he defeated Dayton Miami Valley School’s Niyanth Reddy (6-4, 6-4), and Waverly’s Penn Morrison (7-5, 6-2).
Morgione advances to face 2018 State Finalist Trevor Ball from Columbus Wellington School in the Division II State Semifinals Saturday at 9AM in Mason, Ohio.
Ursuline sent a school record five tennis standouts to state competition. That was tied for most in the entire state of Ohio.
