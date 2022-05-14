MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrés Giménez ripped a go-ahead double in the 10th inning and scored an insurance run after a collision on the bases, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2.

Giménez scored the automatic runner but ran into Minnesota first baseman Jose Miranda as he turned the corner toward second.

He was shaken up and met with an athletic trainer but remained in the game.

Umpires awarded him second base, and he then scored on Myles Straw’s single.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli argued the decision to award Giménez second base and was ejected.