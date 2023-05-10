WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – Evan Gilson’s three-run homer in the fourth inning gave West Middlesex the lead for good as the Big Reds posted a 4-2 victory over Lakeview on Wednesday.

Gilson finished 2 for 2 and Richie Preston also collected a pair of hits for the Big Reds.

Preston tossed 7 strong innings as he struck out six and allowed a single earned run to score as he registered the win.

On Thursday, West Middlesex (9-5) is scheduled to play host to Jamestown.

Cody and Lucas Fagley each doubled for the Sailors and combined for four hits at the top of the order.

Lakeview, who had won four games in a row, will play at home on Friday against Sharpsville.