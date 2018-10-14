Gilmour Academy survives scare from Warren JFK Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Warren JFK nearly spoils Gilmour perfect season [ + - ] Video

GATES MILLS, Ohio (WKBN) - Warren JFK nearly knocked off unbeaten Gilmour Academy Saturday afternoon as the Eagles fell to the Lancers 14-3.

It was the closest game for Gilmour all season.

The Eagles and Lancers played a scoreless first quarter before Gilmour took the lead in the 2nd quarter when CJ Charleston found Nathan Reichard for the touchdown to make it 7-0.

Warren JFK's Armand Nannicola hit a 24-yard field goal at the end of the 2nd quarter to make it 7-3 at halftime.

The Lancers started the 3rd quarter with their only other touchdown of the day when Charleston found the end zone from 7-yards out to make it 14-3.

Warren JFK falls to 3-5 on the year.