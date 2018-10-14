Sports

Gilmour Academy survives scare from Warren JFK

The Eagles gave the Lancers all they could handle Saturday

By:

Oct 13, 2018

Updated: Oct 13, 2018 11:38 PM EDT

Gilmour Academy survives scare from Warren JFK

GATES MILLS, Ohio (WKBN) - Warren JFK nearly knocked off unbeaten Gilmour Academy Saturday afternoon as the Eagles fell to the Lancers 14-3.

It was the closest game for Gilmour all season.

The Eagles and Lancers played a scoreless first quarter before Gilmour took the lead in the 2nd quarter when CJ Charleston found Nathan Reichard for the touchdown to make it 7-0.

Warren JFK's Armand Nannicola hit a 24-yard field goal at the end of the 2nd quarter to make it 7-3 at halftime.

The Lancers started the 3rd quarter with their only other touchdown of the day when Charleston found the end zone from 7-yards out to make it 14-3.

Warren JFK falls to 3-5 on the year.

