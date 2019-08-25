Giddy Up! Mercer Mustangs kickoff season with a win over Cochranton

Sports

Jeff Lockard grabbed his first win as Mercer head coach Saturday as the Mustangs topps Cochrnaton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Mercer football team opened up 2019 play with a win Saturday night, as they topped Cochranton 14-12.

It was the first win for new head coach Jeff Lockard.

The two teams played a scoreless first quarter before a high snap on a Cochranton punt attempt rolled out of the back of the end zone to give the Mustangs a 2-0 lead.

On the ensuing drive, Mercer’s Ethan Wiley found Aiden Bright from 25-yards out to make it 8-0 Mustangs.

The Cardinals would fumble the kickoff putting Mercer in great field position.

They would make it count when Logan Conner plowed into the end zone from one-yard out to make it 14-0.

Cochranton would answer before the half though when Wyatt Barzak found one of his receiver’s for a 21-yard score which made it 14-6 going to the half.

The Cardinals made it close in the 3rd quarter when a Jon Gallo 10-yard touchdown run made it 14-12.

Mercer hosts Northwestern next Saturday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WKBN antenna

WKBN Signal Update

Trending on WKBN.com