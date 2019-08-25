Giddy Up! Mercer Mustangs kickoff season with a win over Cochranton

MERCER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Mercer football team opened up 2019 play with a win Saturday night, as they topped Cochranton 14-12.
It was the first win for new head coach Jeff Lockard.
The two teams played a scoreless first quarter before a high snap on a Cochranton punt attempt rolled out of the back of the end zone to give the Mustangs a 2-0 lead.
On the ensuing drive, Mercer’s Ethan Wiley found Aiden Bright from 25-yards out to make it 8-0 Mustangs.
The Cardinals would fumble the kickoff putting Mercer in great field position.
They would make it count when Logan Conner plowed into the end zone from one-yard out to make it 14-0.
Cochranton would answer before the half though when Wyatt Barzak found one of his receiver’s for a 21-yard score which made it 14-6 going to the half.
The Cardinals made it close in the 3rd quarter when a Jon Gallo 10-yard touchdown run made it 14-12.
Mercer hosts Northwestern next Saturday.