Giddy Up! Mercer Mustangs kickoff season with a win over Cochranton

Jeff Lockard grabbed his first win as Mercer head coach Saturday as the Mustangs topps Cochrnaton

MERCER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Mercer football team opened up 2019 play with a win Saturday night, as they topped Cochranton 14-12.

It was the first win for new head coach Jeff Lockard.

The two teams played a scoreless first quarter before a high snap on a Cochranton punt attempt rolled out of the back of the end zone to give the Mustangs a 2-0 lead.

On the ensuing drive, Mercer’s Ethan Wiley found Aiden Bright from 25-yards out to make it 8-0 Mustangs.

The Cardinals would fumble the kickoff putting Mercer in great field position.

They would make it count when Logan Conner plowed into the end zone from one-yard out to make it 14-0.

Cochranton would answer before the half though when Wyatt Barzak found one of his receiver’s for a 21-yard score which made it 14-6 going to the half.

The Cardinals made it close in the 3rd quarter when a Jon Gallo 10-yard touchdown run made it 14-12.

Mercer hosts Northwestern next Saturday.