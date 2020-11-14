Gibson returns to lead Brookfield’s youthful bunch

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Last season, the Warriors won eight of 13 games decided by 10 points or less.
Brookfield had experienced six-straight winning seasons between 2009 and 2015. The Warriors haven’t registered a winning campaign in five years.
Brookfield Warriors
Coach: Shawn Hammond
2019-20 record: 12-12 (4-8, AAC Blue)
Returning starters: Senior Haden Gibson and Sophomore Isaiah Jones
The Warriors lost three senior starters including Conner Stevens (18.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG) from last year’s 12-12 team. This year, they’ll welcome back senior Haden Gibson (12.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 4.1 APG) and sophomore Isaiah Jones (6.0 PPG, 6.8 RPG). Gibson shot 55.9% from the floor (113-202) and 36.4% from three-point range (8-22). Jones, as a freshman, shot 55.6% on his field goals (50-90).
“We’ll have a very young team,” states coach Hammond. “We saw a lot of promise from our young guys last year. They competed hard when they got their opportunities. We’re excited to be back in the gym and build on some of the things these young guys showed last year. We expect to compete, hopefully, for a long tournament run and a league title as we do every year.”
2019-20 All-American Conference – Blue Tier Standings
Newton Falls – 11-1 (20-4)
LaBrae – 10-2 (19-7)
Champion – 7-5 (14-11)
Liberty – 5-7 (8-16)
Brookfield – 4-8 (12-12)
Crestview – 3-9 (7-16)
Campbell Memorial – 2-10 (5-18)
2020-21 Schedule
Brookfield
Nov. 28 – at Maplewood
Dec. 1 – at Southington
Dec. 5 – Garrettsville Garfield
Dec. 8 – St. John
Dec. 11 – at Liberty
Dec. 15 – LaBrae
Dec. 22 – Hubbard
Dec. 29 – Lisbon
Jan. 5 – Newton Falls
Jan. 8 – Champion
Jan. 12 – at Campbell Memorial
Jan. 15 – at Crestview
Jan. 19 – Mathews
Jan. 22 – Liberty
Jan. 26 – at LaBrae
Jan. 29 – at Heartland Christian
Feb. 2- at Newton Falls
Feb. 5 – at Champion
Feb. 9 – Campbell Memorial
Feb. 12 – Crestview
Feb. 16 – Southeast
Feb. 20 – at Columbiana
More stories from WKBN.com: