Gibson returns to lead Brookfield’s youthful bunch

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Last season, the Warriors won eight of 13 games decided by 10 points or less.

Brookfield had experienced six-straight winning seasons between 2009 and 2015. The Warriors haven’t registered a winning campaign in five years.

Brookfield Warriors

Coach: Shawn Hammond

2019-20 record: 12-12 (4-8, AAC Blue)

Returning starters: Senior Haden Gibson and Sophomore Isaiah Jones

The Warriors lost three senior starters including Conner Stevens (18.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG) from last year’s 12-12 team. This year, they’ll welcome back senior Haden Gibson (12.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 4.1 APG) and sophomore Isaiah Jones (6.0 PPG, 6.8 RPG). Gibson shot 55.9% from the floor (113-202) and 36.4% from three-point range (8-22). Jones, as a freshman, shot 55.6% on his field goals (50-90).

“We’ll have a very young team,” states coach Hammond. “We saw a lot of promise from our young guys last year. They competed hard when they got their opportunities. We’re excited to be back in the gym and build on some of the things these young guys showed last year. We expect to compete, hopefully, for a long tournament run and a league title as we do every year.”

2019-20 All-American Conference – Blue Tier Standings

Newton Falls – 11-1 (20-4)

LaBrae – 10-2 (19-7)

Champion – 7-5 (14-11)

Liberty – 5-7 (8-16)

Brookfield – 4-8 (12-12)

Crestview – 3-9 (7-16)

Campbell Memorial – 2-10 (5-18)

2020-21 Schedule

Brookfield

Nov. 28 – at Maplewood

Dec. 1 – at Southington

Dec. 5 – Garrettsville Garfield

Dec. 8 – St. John

Dec. 11 – at Liberty

Dec. 15 – LaBrae

Dec. 22 – Hubbard

Dec. 29 – Lisbon

Jan. 5 – Newton Falls

Jan. 8 – Champion

Jan. 12 – at Campbell Memorial

Jan. 15 – at Crestview

Jan. 19 – Mathews

Jan. 22 – Liberty

Jan. 26 – at LaBrae

Jan. 29 – at Heartland Christian

Feb. 2- at Newton Falls

Feb. 5 – at Champion

Feb. 9 – Campbell Memorial

Feb. 12 – Crestview

Feb. 16 – Southeast

Feb. 20 – at Columbiana