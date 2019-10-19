Gibson accounts for 4 TDs; Brookfield gets back in win column

Brookfield scored 35 points in the second quarter en route to their 21-point win

Warriors’ Haden Gibson ran for over 100-yards and threw for over 200

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – After losing last week to Columbiana, Brookfield gets back on the winning track with their 49-28 over visiting-LaBrae. The Warriors improve to 6-2.

Brookfield QB Haden Gibson combined to score 4 touchdowns (2 passing, 2 rushing) as he ran for 107 yards and also threw for another 204 yards. Dakota King caught 3 passes for 119 stripes (2 TDs).

LaBrae (3-5) had won two in a row prior to tonight. The Vikings hadn’t allowed an opponent to score over 24-points per game through their first seven weeks of this season. The Vikings turned the ball over 4 times. Devin Carter gained 244 yards on the ground as he scored 3 times.

Brookfield will play at Campbell Memorial next week. In week 9, LaBrae will celebrate Senior Night when they face Lucas in Leavittsburg.

SCORING CHART

Brookfield, 49-28 (Final)

First Quarter

L – Dominic Harris, 1-yard TD run (L 7-0, 9:48)

B – Dakota King, 53-yard TD catch from Haden Gibson (T 7-7, 1:15)

Second Quarter

B – Haden Gibson, 59-yard TD run (B 14-7, 9:56)

B – Haden Gibson, 10-yard TD run (B 21-7, 7:09)

B – Ryan Logan, 13-yard TD run (B 28-7, 2:25)

B – Ryan Logan, 2-yard TD run (B 35-7, 2:04)

B – Dakota King, 52-yard TD catch from Haden Gibson (B 42-7, 1:04)

Third Quarter

B – Connor Filipovich, 7-yard TD run (B 49-7, 6:09)

Fourth Quarter

L – Devin Carter, 51-yard TD run (B 49-14, 7:43)

L – Devin Carter, 31-yard TD run (B 49-21, 1:51)

L – Devin Carter, 7-yard TD run (B 49-28, 1:05)