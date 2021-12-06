Getting to know Pitt’s Peach Bowl opponent – Michigan State Spartans

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pitt won their first Atlantic Coast Conference championship on Saturday by defeating Wake Forest (45-21). Now, the 11-win Panthers will meet Michigan State in the Peach Bowl on December 30 from Atlanta, Georgia.

This will be the first appearance in Georgia’s bowl game for each school.

Panthers’ quarterback Kenny Pickett has put together a Heisman Trophy-like season by throwing for over 4,000-yards (4319) and 42 touchdowns while completing 67.2% of his 497 pass attempts (only 7 interceptions). Number 8 was named the ACC’s Player of the Year last week. Jordan Addison has hauled in 93 receptions for an average of 15.9-yards per catch (17 TDs). Calijah Kancey leads the defensive group from his defensive tackle position with 7 quarterback takedowns and 13 tackles for a loss.

The Spartans are led by Kenneth Walker, III. This season, he gained 1,636 yards on the ground (18 TDs) while accumulating an average of 6.2 yards per attempt. The junior runner went for over 225-yards rushing twice this season (Rutgers, Northwestern).

2021 Chik-fil-A Peach Bowl

December 30, 2021 at 7 pm at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

Michigan State (10-2) vs. Pitt (11-2)

Series History

Michigan State Leads, 6-0-1

Last Meeting

September 15, 2007: Michigan State, 17-13

2021 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Pitt, 43.0; Michigan State, 31.9

Scoring Defense: Pitt, 23.1; Michigan State, 25.7

Total Offense: Pitt, 503.1; Michigan State, 431.9

Getting to Know the Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State is making their 13th bowl appearance in the last 15 years (30th overall). This marks Mel Tucker’s first trip to the post-season as the Spartans’ head coach. Last year, Michigan State finished 2-5. Coach Tucker’s group defeated the Big Ten champs Michigan (37-33 on October 30) as they closed out the regular season with 10-wins (first time since 2017).

Spartans’ 2021 Results

Spartans 30 Penn State 27

Ohio State 56 Spartans 7

Spartans 40 Maryland 21

Purdue 40 Spartans 29

Spartans 37 Michigan 33

Spartans 20 Indiana 15

Spartans 31 Rutgers 13

Spartans 48 Western Kentucky 31

Spartans 23 Nebraska 20

Spartans 38 Miami, FL 17

Spartans 42 Youngstown State 14

Spartans 37 Northwestern 21