Getting to know Ohio State’s Rose Bowl opponent – Utah Utes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State will make their 16th appearance in ‘The Granddaddy of Them All’ as legendary broadcaster Keith Jackson would refer to The Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes finished the regular season with a 10-2 mark. Ohio State has posted double-digit wins in 17 of the past 20 seasons.

Their opponent, Utah, will make their first trip to play in The Rose Bowl on January 1. Tavion Thomas ran for over 1,000-yards this year (1041) and scored 20 touchdowns on the ground. Quarterback Cameron Rising threw for 2,279 yards as he completed 62.8% of his passes. Sophomore right tackle Braeden Daniels leads the group up front.

On defense, the Utes have an active front with Mike Tafua (9.5 sacks) along the line and Devin Lloyd (8 sacks, 22 TFL) and Nephi Sewell (81 tackles) at their linebacker spots.

2022 Rose Bowl Game

January 1, 2022 at 5 pm from Pasadena, CA

Ohio State (10-2) vs. Utah (10-3)

Last Meeting

Sept. 27, 1986 – Ohio State, 64-6

2021 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Ohio State, 45.5; Utah, 35.5

Scoring Defense: Utah, 20.6; Ohio State, 20.9

Total Offense: Ohio State, 551.3; Utah, 428.8

Total Defense: Utah, 317.3; Ohio State, 366.6

Getting to Know the Utah Utes

From 1965 to 1991, Utah didn’t appear in a bowl game. Coach Ron McBride reenergized the program by having the Utes compete in bowl games in 6 of his 13 years at the helm between 1990 to 2002.

In 2003, Urban Meyer arrived and guided Utah to back-to-back double-digit win seasons including a berth in the 2005 Fiesta Bowl. Hired by Florida in early-December (2004), Meyer stayed on to serve as the Utes’ co-head coach along with Kyle Whittingham. Utah won the Fiesta Bowl, 35-7, over Pitt and secured the highest ranking in the poll at #4.

Whittingham has posted a winning percentage of 67.6% over the course of the last 17 years at the helm of the Utah football program. His teams haven’t had a losing season since 2013 (5-7).

In 2008, Utah finished #2 in the AP poll and won the Sugar Bowl by topping Alabama (31-17).

Utah transitioned from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 in 2011. In their first three years in the new conference, the Utes compiled a 9-18 record in league play. Since then (2014-21), they’ve accumulated 45-24 mark.

Utes’ 2021 Results

Utes 38 Oregon 10*

Utes 28 Colorado 13

Utes 38 Oregon 7

Utes 38 Arizona 29

Utes 52 Stanford 7

Utes 44 UCLA 24

Oregon State 42 Utes 34

Utes 35 Arizona State 21

Utes 42 USC 26

Utes 24 Washington State 13

San Diego State 33 Utes 31, 3 OT

BYU 26 Utes 17

Utes 40 Weber State 17

*-PAC 12 Championship