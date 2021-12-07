KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State is set to meet Wyoming in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The Golden Flashes suffered a 41-23 setback to Northern Illinois in the MAC Championship game on Saturday.

Kent State’s coach Sean Lewis took over a program in 2018 which had suffered through five straight losing seasons and compiled an overall record of 14-45 during that span (23.7%). Lewis is the only coach in school history to guide the Flashes to two bowl appearances.

Their last trip was in 2019 when Kent State won a high-scoring affair against Utah State, 51-41, in the Frisco Bowl. Dustin Crum threw for nearly 300-yards and ran for another 147 yards for the Golden Flashes.

Wyoming is a member of the Mountain West Conference. Earlier in the year (September 11), the Cowboys defeated Northern Illinois – 50-43.

2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

December 21, 2021, at 3:30 pm from Boise, ID

Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6)

First Meeting

2021 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Kent State, 32.6; Wyoming, 23.2

Scoring Defense: Wyoming, 22.5; Kent State, 35.1

Total Offense: Kent State, 480.8; Wyoming, 360.8

Total Defense: Wyoming, 346.6; Kent State, 466.8

Getting to Know the Wyoming Cowboys

This marks the second time that Wyoming will participate in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. In 2017, the Cowboys were led by quarterback Josh Allen who threw for 3 touchdowns in Wyoming’s 37-14 win over Central Michigan.

Wyoming is appearing in their 17th bowl game. The Cowboys have won their last two post-season outings (2019 Arizona Bowl and 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl).

With Craig Bohl (highly successful at North Dakota State prior) at the helm of the Wyoming football program since 2014, the Cowboys have suffered through just one losing season in the past 6 years.

The Cowboys have featured a pair of quarterbacks who’ve each thrown for over 850 yards and have completed 51% of their passes. Levi Williams has connected on 57.8% of his throws (63-109) for 863 yards and 8 scores. Sean Chambers has thrown for 1125 yards (6 TDs) and has a completion percentage of 50.8% (90-177).

The big play threat at receiver is Isaiah Neyor – who’s hauled in 39 passes for 791 yards (20.3 avg) and 11 touchdowns. Valladay, Joshua Cobbs, Ayden Eberhardt and Treyton Welch all have made 19 or more receptions this season as well.

Wyoming has utilized a ground attack that’s accumulated 195.1 rushing yards per game. Xazavian Valladay leads the team with 984 yards rushing (5 TDs). Titus Swen has averaged 5.9 yards per rush (124 attempts, 737 yards) and has 7 touchdowns.

Wyoming is 3-2 all-time against schools from Ohio (2-0 vs. Ohio; 0-1 vs. Ohio State; 1-1 vs. Toledo).

Cowboys’ 2021 Results

Hawaii 38 Cowboys 14

Cowboys 44 Utah State 17

Boise State 23 Cowboys 13

Cowboys 31 Colorado State 17

San Jose State 27 Cowboys 21

New Mexico 14 Cowboys 3

Fresno State 17 Cowboys 0

Air Force 24 Cowboys 14

Cowboys 24 UCONN 22

Cowboys 45 Ball State 12

Cowboys 50 Northern Illinois 43

Cowboys 19 Montana State 16