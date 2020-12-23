Getting healthy: Browns’ starting safety set to return from injury

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 11: Ronnie Harrison Jr. #33 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown from an interception in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – As they continue to push towards a playoff berth, the Cleveland Browns received some good news on the injury front on Wednesday.

The team has designated Safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. for return from injured reserve. He suffered a shoulder injury in Jacksonville and was placed on injured reserve on December 1.

Harrison was acquired in a trade with the Jaguars just prior to the start of the season. He has appeared in nine games with Cleveland, making six starts. He has amassed 31 tackles, six passes defensed, one interception and one touchdown.

In addition, the Browns have also signed Guard Michael Dunn to the active roster from the practice squad. He will help offset the injury to veteran Chris Hubbard who is out with a knee injury.

Dunn is officially in his first NFL season out of Maryland. Originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Dunn has spent time on the Rams (2017) and Jaguars (2018) practice squads. Dunn has spent the entire season on the Browns’ practice squad and has appeared in four games as a reserve.

The Browns will visit the New York Jets Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN 27.

