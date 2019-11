BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed Defensive End Bryan Cox.

The Florida product is in his third season in the NFL. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Carolina Panthers back in 2017.

Cox has appeared in 19 career games in Carolina, recording 17 tackles and one fumble recovery. He appeared in one game this season before being waived last week.

His father, Bryan, played twelve seasons in the NFL, and served as a Browns’ assistant coach from 2009-2010.