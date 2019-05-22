Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers will change its name to the Mahoning Valley "Peppers in Oil" for just one game this summer.

On July 13, special hats and jerseys will be auctioned off, displaying the name change. It is one of three specialty jerseys the team will wear in 2019.

The Scrappers say the auction will benefit the United Way of Trumbull County.

The name is presented by the Italian Food Trail (Trumbull County Tourism) and the logos and jerseys were designed by San Diego-based company Brandiose.

The Peppers in Oil (Scrappers) will host Hudson Valley on July 13 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.