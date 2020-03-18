Get up and get moving! Local gym owner encourages people to get creative with exercising at home

Fitness Together owner Erin Mellinger says to think outside the box and try something new, while focusing on cardio, strength training, and flexibility.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Staying active and healthy is more important now than ever.

“We’re stressed right now,” said Erin Mellinger, owner at Fitness Together. “Everybody is a little bit anxious and so it’s easy to kind of occupy your mind with anything but activity.”

Mellinger started the local Fitness Together franchise back in 2008 and now has five locations across the Valley. Since closing on Monday, they’re now offering virtual training sessions. Mellinger says whether it’s inside the house or out, try new things and focus on cardio, strength training and flexibility.

“I think just in general if people are able to get outside, get some fresh air, move around a little bit. Even around in their backyard or garage or anything like that and just sort of exert themselves with walking, jogging, anything that they can do. Doing push-ups, if you can’t do them from the floor, you can do them from the table or the wall. I think that’s something to be mindful of is just not sitting for hours at a time but just getting up and moving around.”

Mellinger and her staff train people of all ages but their average client is around 60 years old. She says in this group of people in particular, it’s especially important to get keep active.

“We’ve seen it firsthand, but I think this is a good eye opener for people to sort of reflect on how much they’ve made physical activity a priority. I mean there’s research now backing up that people go through chemotherapy better if they have more muscle. It just makes a difference for whatever your future holds, you can definitely battle it better.”