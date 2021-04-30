Get to know Najee Harris: 10 interesting facts about Steelers’ first-round draft pick

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) reacts to his touchdown against Florida during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Pittsburgh selected Harris with the 24th overall pick in Round One

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the 24th overall pick in Round One of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Alabama running back Najee Harris.

Here are 10 interesting facts we found out about Pittsburgh’s new back:

1.) BORN TO BLACK AND GOLD

Najee Harris grew up in California as a fan of two NFL teams, the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

2.) FIVE STAR TALENT

Harris was a 5-star recruit coming out of high school, and the Number One overall prospect in the country according to Rivals, South and PrepStar.

3.) RUSHING FOR THE RECORD BOOKS

During his time at Antioch High School in California, Harris rushed for 7,948 yards in his career, which ranks as the fourth-most in state history.

4.) BY THE NUMBERS

Harris finished his college career with 3,843 yards rushing, 781 yards receiving, 57 total touchdowns, and two National Championships at Alabama.

5.) BAMA’S BEST

Harris leaves Alabama as the program’s all-time leader in rushing yards (3,843), rushing touchdowns (46), and career touchdowns (57).

6.) PRIZED RECRUIT

Coming out of high school, Harris was one of the most highly recruited players in the country, with offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Texas, UCLA, USC, and Notre Dame.

7.) CALIFORNIA LOVE

Hours before the NFL Draft, Harris visited a homeless shelter, the Greater Richmond Interfaith Program, where he and his family lived for several years.

8.) FOOTBALL TO FUTBOL

Harris says he looks up to soccer star Megan Rapinoe from the U.S. Women’s National Team and borrowed her World Cup pose during a touchdown celebration last season.

9.) ROLL TIDE RECORD

Six players from the University of Alabama, including running back Najee Harris, were selected in the first round on Thursday night, tying an NFL Draft record.

10.) GETTING OFFENSIVE

Harris is the first offensive player drafted by Pittsburgh in the first round since David DeCastro in 2012 and the first running back since Rashard Mendenhall in 2008.