YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — This year marks the 15th season for our WKBN Starting 5, one of the Valley’s most prestigious high school basketball awards.

One of our contenders for that award this season includes:

Mia Malito

Girard Shooting Guard

At the end of the season, we honor five of the best boys and girls high school basketball players from the 64 local teams in our coverage area, as voted on by members of the local media.

The Starting 5 winners will be announced on WKBN-TV in March following the conclusion of the OHSAA basketball tournament.