‘Get schooled’: Thousands of Valley kids attend Phantoms game

Youngstown hosted the Chicago Steel, the top team in the USHL this season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thousands of kids from elementary, middle and high schools across the Valley packed the seats at the Covelli Centre Wednesday morning.

It was the Youngstown Phantoms’ annual School Day event. Tickets were $7 for students and teachers, and the kids were allowed to bring their own lunch.

Phantoms hosted the Chicago Steel, the top team in the USHL this season.

Matt Cassidy scored twice for Youngstown but Elis Hede’s overtime goal proved to be the difference for Chicago.

The Phantoms fell 5-4 at home and drop to (19-19-6-2) on the season. Youngstown will return to the Covelli Centre Saturday when they host Waterloo.

