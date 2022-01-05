YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU men’s basketball team is hoping for big crowds at Beeghly Center this weekend. The Penguins are 8-5 on the season and just a game out of first place in the Horizon League standings.

Watch the video above to hear from head coach Jerrod Calhoun.

The Penguins have won six of their last eight games and have the second highest scoring average in the conference this season at 74.2 points per game.

Youngstown State travels to Robert Morris Wednesday night and will then play four league games in a row at home. Calhoun is hoping Penguins fans will provide a home court advantage during that run.

“We’ve got a pretty good team,” Calhoun said. “Both teams are playing well. We’re a game out of first place. They (YSU women) are in first. Get behind the team. Get some crowds. Create that home court advantage. We understand there’s a lot of people that haven’t seen this team yet, so it’d be great to get some good crowds this weekend as well.”

Youngstown State will play Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday at 7 p.m., followed by a Sunday contest with Cleveland State at 2 p.m.

They remain home next week with games against Northern Kentucky on Thursday and Wright State on Saturday.