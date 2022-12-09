KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Badger boys basketball team raced past Southington 71-40 Friday night in NAC play.
Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
Badger would go on a 10-0 run to open the game before the Wildcats would get on the board.
To end the first quarter, Brad Hamilton would drain a three at the buzzer to give the Braves a 20-8 lead.
Preston Geracitano led the way for Badger with 20 points, while Duncon Moy had 12, Hamilton had 11 and Cole Burnett added 10.
James Stull had a team-high seven for Southington.
With the win, Badger improves to 4-0.